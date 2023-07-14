'Dancing for happiness.' Annual Buddhist festival in Fresno returns

Listen to this story in the player on this page. Read the transcript below.

ELIZABETH ARAKELIAN, HOST: An annual Buddhist festival celebrating life and gratitude is taking place this weekend in Fresno. KVPR’s Esther Quintanilla reports.

ESTHER QUINTANILLA: The Obon Festival aims to commemorate those who have reached Nirvana. Gordon Ahtye is the chairman of the event.

GORDON AHTYE: We remember those that got us to where we are. And we dance to celebrate all they've done for us.

QUINTANILLA: According to Japanese tradition, lanterns hanging from doors guide ancestral spirits back to Earth. As part of the festival, families perform a dance known as "bon odori." At the end of Obon, the lanterns are sent down rivers to guide the spirits back into their world. The holiday is celebrated in Japan and most of East Asia. Ahtye says in Fresno, everyone is welcome to join.

AHTYE: It's just dancing for happiness. It's a celebration of life.

QUINTANILLA: Ahtye says the event will feature Japanese culture and cuisine. For KVPR News, I’m Esther Quintanilla.

If you go: The festival takes place Saturday, July 15, from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Fresno Buddhist Temple. The event is free and open to the public.