Union strike could disrupt travel for many in Tulare County

Local News

KVPR | By Joshua Yeager
Published July 7, 2023 at 5:04 PM PDT
A planned work stoppage will disrupt shuttle services within Sequoia National Park and cities in Tulare County.

Listen to this report in the player on this page. Read the transcript below.

ALEX BURKE, HOST: Transportation workers across Tulare County – including Sequoia National Park – are gearing up for a strike that could disrupt travel plans for many. KVPR’s Joshua Yeager reports.

JOSHUA YEAGER: The strike is set to start midnight Saturday. That means nearly all bus service in the city of Visalia and within Sequoia National Park would screech to a halt at the height of the busy tourism season. Workers with contractor Transdev are calling attention to grueling shifts and little pay, among other labor disputes. That’s according to Teamsters Local 683, a union representing Southern California employees. The planned work stoppage would last until further notice, and city officials are urging riders to seek alternate transportation in the meantime.

For KVPR News, I'm Joshua Yeager in Bakersfield.

Joshua Yeager
Joshua Yeager is a Report For America corps reporter covering Kern County for KVPR.
