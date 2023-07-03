© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Local News

Kern County Fire Department plans to use drones to catch illegal fireworks

KVPR | By Joshua Yeager
Published July 3, 2023 at 4:50 PM PDT
Read the transcript for this report below.

ELIZABETH ARAKELIAN, HOST: With the arrival of the Fourth of July holiday, several Valley cities are urging residents not to celebrate with illegal fireworks. One county is turning to novel technology to catch explosive lawbreakers. KVPR’s Joshua Yeager has the details.

JOSHUA YEAGER: Last year, the Kern County Fire Department wracked up more than 100 citations using drones provided by Overwatch Aero LLC. This Independence Day, the department is once again contracting with the private drone company to surveil and catch those launching illegal fireworks. The contract is worth about $45,000 . Fire Chief Aaron Dunkin defended his department’s use of drones to the Bakersfield Californian, saying those citations more than cover the price of the contract. A first-time offense for illegal fireworks can cost someone $1,500. Dunkin estimates the county raised more than $150,000 in fines last year.

For KVPR News, I'm Joshua Yeager, in Bakersfield.

Joshua Yeager
Joshua Yeager is a Report For America corps reporter covering Kern County for KVPR.
