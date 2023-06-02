Fresno’s LGBTQ community goes ‘Queer All Year’ to celebrate Pride

Read the transcript for this report below.

ALEX BURKE, HOST: As Pride Month kicks off, Fresno will celebrate this weekend in the Tower District with a festival and parade. KVPR’s Esther Quintanilla reports on the meaning behind the upcoming events.

ESTHER QUINTANILLA: The theme of this year’s festivities is “Queer All Year.” Tracie Cisneros of the Fresno Rainbow Pride organization says it’s important for the LGBTQ community to embrace their identity beyond this month.

TRACIE CISNEROS: Let this be the spark to create this momentum throughout the year, to continue advocating on behalf of the queer community in Fresno.

QUINTANILLA: Cisneros says this year’s event comes on the heels of recent anti-LGBTQ legislation on the national level. Here in Fresno, there have been targeted attacks on the community, including the vandalization of an LGBTQ-friendly church back in April.

CISNEROS: Pride Month is an opportunity to show them we're not going anywhere. You haven't dimmed our light. We're all right here and loud and proud, full of rainbows and glitter all June long.

QUINTANILLA: The parade will start at 10am on Olive Avenue, and the festival will begin right after at Fresno City College. For KVPR News, I’m Esther Quintanilla