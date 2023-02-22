Some Valley growers are getting 100% of their water allocations

Read the transcript for this report below.

ELIZABETH ARAKELIAN, HOST: For the last two years, Valley growers have received only a fraction of the water promised to them. But recent storms have changed this year’s outlook. KVPR’s Kerry Klein explains.

KERRY KLEIN: Growers on the San Joaquin Valley’s east side are set to receive 100% — all of the surface water promised to them by the federal government. That’s according to the Bureau of Reclamation, which supplies water to most Valley farms. Here’s Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen.

RYAN JACOBSEN: That’s fantastic news for those east side growers in Fresno, Madera, Tulare and Kern counties.

KLEIN: West side growers will receive only 35% of their allocation, although that is still their highest delivery since 2019. In a statement, the general manager of Westlands Water District said the water giant is grateful for the allocation, and hopes that rain will continue to fall.

KLIEN: Cities served by the Reclamation, including Fresno, will receive 75 to 100% of their allocations. The feds could update these numbers in the months to come.

For KVPR News, I'm Kerry Klein.