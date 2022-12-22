Fresno will open warming centers through January. Here are the locations

FRESNO, Calif. — In a special meeting Thursday, Fresno City Council members voted unanimously to keep all four city warming centers open through January 31, regardless of the temperature.

Hours were also adjusted from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. throughout the emergency extension.

Council member Miguel Arias noted the bitter cold temperatures and the challenges facing the unhoused community prompted the city’s actions.

“It's critical that we make that adjustment now and that way the unhoused community, the unhoused advocates can clearly communicate to everyone who needs a warming shelter,” he said.

Arias acknowledged the work of advocates for pushing city leaders to hold the special meeting by sending emails, text messages and making phone calls.

“I want you to know that we do read them. We do hear you,” he added.

Dez Martinez, founder of the non-profit We Are Not Invisible, said the news was like a Christmas present. Martinez said people who use the warming centers told her the biggest benefit of the centers is safety. She said she hopes to expand breakfast food service at the warming centers.

Mary Mason, who is unhoused but living in a shelter,said during the council’s public comment that she's known several friends who have died in the cold. She applauded the city’s efforts to offer expanded services.

“I appreciate you guys trying to get these warming centers open because we all deserve life. We all deserve to live,” she said.

The FAX Bus will provide free transportation to all warming centers. Individuals are allowed to bring pets with them on the bus and to the warming centers. Below is a list of locations open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.:

Locations:

