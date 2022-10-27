© 2022 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Local News

Key races to watch on election night 2022

KVPR
Published October 27, 2022 at 5:59 PM PDT
(Left) David Valadao, (Right) Rudy Salas

The 2022 midterm elections on November 8 will be closely watched, with high-profile local tax measures and hotly-contested congressional races on the ballot. One of the most watched races in the Central Valley is Congressional District 22, where Republican incumbent David Valadao faces Democratic Assemblymember Rudy Salas.

In this interview, KVPR host Elizabeth Arakelian speaks with KVPR reporter Soreath Hok about District 22 and other local races that could have the most impact.

