KVPR signal and stream status

Broadcast:

KVPR News & Music
KVPR 89.3 Fresno: GOOD
KPRX 89.1 Bakersfield: GOOD

KVPR Classical
KVPR 89.3 Channel HD-2 Fresno: GOOD

Digital Streams:

KVPR News & Music Stream: IMPAIRED ON ALEXA*, FIREFOX**
KVPR Classical Stream: IMPAIRED ON FIREFOX**

*KVPR's main news stream is currently impaired on Alexa devices. If you can't bring up the stream by saying "Play KVPR," try saying "Play KVPR Radio from Tune In" instead. KVPR Classical is NOT impaired on Alexa devices.

**Following a recent update, the streams for both KVPR and KVPR Classical are impaired in Mozilla's Firefox web browser. Try an alternate browser like Google Chrome, Safari or Microsoft Edge, or listen on the KVPR app instead.

Thank you for your patience as we work to resolve these issues.