Help KVPR retire the mortgage on its broadcast center

While the end of federal funding is the biggest change in public broadcasting in nearly 60 years, it’s not the only big issue on the KVPR's agenda. 2026 marks the 10th anniversary of the station’s move into the new KVPR Broadcast Center in Clovis. This 10,000 square foot facility has allowed KVPR to grow and improve the quality of its service, and is the station’s first permanent home in its 47-year history.

The roughly $4 million project was funded with generous giving from members of the local community, and was financed in-part with a 10-year commercial note with Fresno’s United Security Bank. The station is currently raising money to pay off a balloon payment of $673,664 which is due in August of 2026. This loan is the only debt KVPR has, and the station’s Board intends to pay off the loan in full, and invest the savings back into station operations. KVPR currently pays around $40,000 a year in principal and interest on the loan.

“Part of KVPR’s success is due to the prudent fiscal oversight of this precious community resource,” said KVPR President and General Manager Joe Moore. “A decade ago, the station’s leadership made a bold bet on the future of public media, and that bet has paid off. Now it’s time to finish the job and retire the only debt that KVPR owes. I know Mariam Stepanian (KVPR’s longtime general manager) wanted to see this happen, and while we’ve thoroughly explored all options, we are confident that retiring this debt is the best move for the station’s future,” said Moore.

Fundraising has been underway behind the scenes since January 2025, and as of October 30, 2025, we have raised over $177,000 toward that overall goal. That leaves around $500,000 left to raise to fully retire this debt and leave KVPR debt-free. The station is currently talking with several major donors about possibilities for major gifts, and we encourage you to consider the lasting impact that a capital gift to KVPR would make at a time like this.