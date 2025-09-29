© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Celebrate local news with KVPR’s Central Valley Daily Podcast Social October 9, 2025

KVPR
Published September 29, 2025 at 1:12 PM PDT
New KVPR logo presents a clean, contemporary design and emphasizes the digital media content produced by the station.
Suzanne Bertz-Rosa

Join KVPR for the Central Valley Daily Social on Thursday, October 9 from 5:30 pm - 7:30pm at the KVPR studios in Clovis.

This is an opportunity for listeners to get a behind-the-scenes look at Central Valley Daily — the only daily news podcast serving San Joaquin Valley listeners.

Come enjoy pizza, drinks and a Q&A with the producer and host of Central Valley Daily.

Space is limited for this free community event. RSVP with your name by emailing events@kvpr.org
