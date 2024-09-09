KVPR launches new local news podcast "Central Valley Daily"

KVPR, Central California’s NPR station, announces the launch of its new podcast, Central Valley Daily, September 9, 2024. A product of the award-winning KVPR newsroom, this new podcast aims to keep listeners informed about local and regional news in Central California, from Fresno to Bakersfield to Merced.

In each 10-minute long episode, listeners will hear local news headlines, followed by in-depth conversations with leading journalists, newsmakers and authors, plus occasional original, feature reporting. The podcast is part of the NPR Network.

You can find Central Valley Daily at KVPR.org, in the KVPR App, and on all major podcast platforms, including Apple and Spotify. It will also be available on smart speakers, in the new and improved NPR mobile app and on NPR.org.

This new addition to KVPR’s traditional broadcast offerings is an example of KVPR’s continued evolution into a multi-platform, public media company. KVPR operates traditional FM broadcast stations 89.3 in Fresno and 89.1 in Bakersfield, and also operates KVPR Classical, a 24/7 classical music service on HD Radio and streaming platforms. KVPR is the NPR affiliate for Fresno and Bakersfield. The station’s newsroom has won the National Edward R. Murrow Award two out of the last three years, one of the highest honors in American broadcast journalism.

"Through its array of programming and content, KVPR aims to bring San Joaquin Valley listeners voices and perspectives they can't find elsewhere locally. The exciting launch of this new podcast will only deepen the access for quality information that meets this station's mission of informing and inspiring,” said KVPR News Director Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado. “We hope digital audiences see the same value that we do. Through thoughtfully produced reporting by the award-winning KVPR newsroom, insightful interviews with partner newsrooms and revealing conversations with important newsmakers, Central Valley Daily is the new place where you can stay informed on what happens in this ever-evolving region of California."

Central Valley Daily is supported in part by the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative (CVJC). They are a Valley-based non-profit that connects communities with resources, infrastructure, and networks to ensure a vibrant, local free press. KVPR is a founding member of CVJC and is a partner in the organization’s Health Equity Lab, and contributor to The Merced Focus.

After a quick summary of the day’s top local news headlines, each Central Valley Daily episode will take listeners deep into an important local issue. On some episodes, listeners will hear an interview with a reporter from KVPR or one of the other outlets affiliated with CVJC. Likewise, when a statewide or national news organization has a major report about something in the San Joaquin Valley, you might hear an interview with that reporter. Interviews with local leaders, newsmakers, and authors will also be in the mix.

Podcasting is one of the fastest growing sectors in media and journalism today. In the past, KVPR has developed successful one-off podcasts like Escape From Mammoth Pool and The Other California, while also offering podcast versions of traditional broadcast radio shows.

Central Valley Daily differs from those earlier efforts, in that it is designed with digital audiences in mind from the beginning, and isn’t adapted from an existing radio show. Plus, unlike those earlier one-off efforts, Central Valley Daily is an ongoing effort with new episodes every weekday, not a podcast that is limited to one or two seasons.

“We’re excited about what Central Valley Daily means for KVPR’s future,” said KVPR President and General Manager Joe Moore. “Having a strong, sustainable podcast strategy is increasingly important to every public radio station, including here at KVPR. We want to serve digital native audiences with the same quality news and information that our traditional broadcast listeners enjoy over-the-air on KVPR.”

“Central Valley Daily is the place to go for the latest local news, and in-depth insights, essential conversations about the issues that matter here in California’s heartland. Thanks to CVJC for their support of this project and for helping to strengthen the non-profit news ecosystem in the Central Valley,” said Moore.

KVPR’s traditional broadcast listeners will also benefit from this new project. In many cases, segments or highlights from Central Valley Daily will also air on KVPR’s traditional broadcast shows like Morning Edition and All Things Considered. The team behind Central Valley Daily includes host Elizabeth Arakelian and producer Jonathan Linden.

“Central Valley Daily is going to allow us to showcase the depth of knowledge our reporters have of our region. We’re also excited to interview journalists from other outlets and sources who can shed light on issues relevant to our San Joaquin Valley residents. I think this podcast is going to add a lot of value to our listeners and we’re excited for this launch,” said Arakelian, who also hosts KVPR’s local broadcasts of NPR’s Morning Edition.

"We will focus on finding stories that will help our listeners learn something new every day, and have a broader understanding of what's happening in the region. Having grown up in a news desert similar to the Central Valley, I know what it's like to have news outlets not give attention to important pressing issues that need to be covered. As the producer of Central Valley Daily, I will always strive to cover all the diverse communities in the Valley, and to feature the stories that matter to them," said Linden.