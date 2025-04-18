Justin Sacher is KVPR's new Morning Edition host

Justin Sacher is the newest member of KVPR’s on-air team, but he’s a familiar voice for many valley residents. He has been on Fresno's airwaves since 2008. Now he’s the new local host of NPR’s Morning Edition on KVPR. Every weekday Justin will bring you the weather, local news updates and more, as the local voice of the nation’s most listened-to news radio program. You can hear Morning Edition on KVPR from 3:00 AM - 9:00 AM Monday - Friday.

A journalist and meteorologist, you've probably watched him anchor the weather or seen his news stories on CBS47. Prior to Fresno, Justin spent plenty of overnights tracking storms on live TV in the tornado alley cities of Des Moines, Iowa and Peoria, Illinois.

After graduating with a B.S. In journalism at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, his first on-air job was reporting news and anchoring weather at KECI-13 in Missoula, Montana. Justin remembers getting his Montana driver's license and seeing a moose near his car in the parking lot. The moose was much larger than the car. Justin decided to spend more time in the DMV.

He recently furthered his weather and climate expertise by earning basic wildland firefighting and fire behavior certifications at Reedley College.

Justin joined the KVPR team in the summer of 2024 as a fill-in host for Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Justin's interests include local history and architecture. He's a real estate agent and co-founder of Modernism In Fresno, a group that showcases overlooked notable building designs in Fresno.