KVPR to host event with NPR Senior White House Correspondent Tamara Keith Feb 26

Join KVPR for a special event featuring a talk by NPR Senior White House Correspondent Tamara Keith, Wednesday February 26th, 2025 at the Fresno City College Old Administration Building Auditorium. Keith grew up in the Central Valley community of Hanford and began her public radio career here as a teen essayist for NPR's Weekend Edition. She returns to Fresno for this special event which will include her insights on covering presidents from Obama to Biden to Trump. Check back soon for more details.