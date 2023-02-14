KVPR and 1A Remaking America Present: What Happens When Your Hospital Closes

RSVP for this free event Join us at Fresno City College, Thursday March 2, at 6:30 p.m.

More than 130 rural hospitals have closed around the country since 2010. Here in California's Central Valley, Madera Community Hospital has been added to the list.

What does it mean for a community to become a health care desert? And who do we call in an emergency?

Join KVPR and Jenn White, host of NPRs 1A, for a live conversation. The event will be recorded for potential later use in a national broadcast of 1A.

Event Details:

Thursday March 2, 2023 - 6:30 PM

Fresno City College - Old Administration Building Auditorium

1101 East University Ave

Fresno, CA 93741

More information (KVPR): 559-862-2481

COVID-19 Protocols: Guests are requested to wear masks inside the auditorium

Parking: Parking on campus is free, and is available in the lot on Weldon Avenue behind the venue, and in the lot at the corner of Van Ness and McKinley Avenues.

More information about KVPR's collaboration with 1A can be found here.

1A Remaking America is funded in part through a grant from The Corporation for Public Broadcasting. CPB is a private, nonprofit corporation created by Congress in 1967 that is the steward of the federal government’s investment in public broadcasting. CPB is also the largest single source of funding for research, technology, and program development for public radio, television and related online services.

