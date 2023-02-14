© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
NPR For Central California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inside KVPR

KVPR and 1A Remaking America Present: What Happens When Your Hospital Closes

KVPR
Published February 14, 2023 at 11:20 AM PST
Jenn White - host of 1A and the Remaking America Initiative
WAMU
/
NPR
Jenn White - host of 1A and the Remaking America Initiative
RSVP for this free event
Join us at Fresno City College, Thursday March 2, at 6:30 p.m.

More than 130 rural hospitals have closed around the country since 2010. Here in California's Central Valley, Madera Community Hospital has been added to the list.

What does it mean for a community to become a health care desert? And who do we call in an emergency?

Join KVPR and Jenn White, host of NPRs 1A, for a live conversation. The event will be recorded for potential later use in a national broadcast of 1A.

Event Details:

Thursday March 2, 2023 - 6:30 PM
Fresno City College - Old Administration Building Auditorium
1101 East University Ave
Fresno, CA 93741
More information (KVPR): 559-862-2481

COVID-19 Protocols: Guests are requested to wear masks inside the auditorium

Parking: Parking on campus is free, and is available in the lot on Weldon Avenue behind the venue, and in the lot at the corner of Van Ness and McKinley Avenues.

More information about KVPR's collaboration with 1A can be found here.

cpb 480 png.png

1A Remaking America is funded in part through a grant from The Corporation for Public Broadcasting. CPB is a private, nonprofit corporation created by Congress in 1967 that is the steward of the federal government’s investment in public broadcasting. CPB is also the largest single source of funding for research, technology, and program development for public radio, television and related online services.

Tags
Inside KVPR Station News