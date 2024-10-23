Carbon emissions from forest fires are surging globally, UC Merced professors find

MERCED, Calif. — A pair of University of California, Merced, professors were part of a new study on carbon emissions that was published on Friday.

The study found that over the last two decades, forest fires have driven an increase in global carbon dioxide emissions by 60%.

The study was done by two UC Merced professors in addition to a research team led by the University of East Anglia in England.

The study further found that the increase in emissions had a direct correlation with hot and dry weather typically seen during heat waves and droughts.

Much of the world’s carbon storage is found in forests.

Researchers say that safeguarding larger, older trees, which are more resistant to fire, can help keep carbon emissions at bay.