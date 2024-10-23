© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Carbon emissions from forest fires are surging globally, UC Merced professors find

KVPR | By Rachel Livinal
Published October 23, 2024 at 11:38 AM PDT
An airplane drops fire retardant in eastern Fresno County as firefighters fight the June Lightning Complex Fire.
Cal Fire
An airplane drops fire retardant in eastern Fresno County as firefighters fight the June Lightning Complex Fire.

MERCED, Calif. — A pair of University of California, Merced, professors were part of a new study on carbon emissions that was published on Friday.

The study found that over the last two decades, forest fires have driven an increase in global carbon dioxide emissions by 60%.

The study was done by two UC Merced professors in addition to a research team led by the University of East Anglia in England.

The study further found that the increase in emissions had a direct correlation with hot and dry weather typically seen during heat waves and droughts.

Much of the world’s carbon storage is found in forests.

Researchers say that safeguarding larger, older trees, which are more resistant to fire, can help keep carbon emissions at bay.

The sun sets behind a rural home in California's San Joaquin Valley.
Environment
California’s aging population is on front lines of extreme heat
Salina Arredondo, Public Health Watch

Tags
Environment Top Storiesuc merced
Rachel Livinal
Rachel Livinal reports on higher education for KVPR through a partnership with the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative.
See stories by Rachel Livinal