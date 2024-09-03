A male elephant arrived at the Fresno zoo. Then came a zoo milestone: two baby elephants.

FRESNO, Calif. — In August, not one — but two — elephants were born at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo from two different mothers. It marked the first time an elephant calf had been born on the property in the zoo's 95-year history.

Vernon Presley, the zoo's curator of elephants who cares for the animals, joined KVPR to discuss this surprising milestone, which has kept him busy. Elephants can be pregnant for up to 22 months.

Presley says the short timing between the two births was ironic — given that their male elephant known as "Nabu" had just arrived at the zoo. Zoo officials don’t have an official date for when the public can see the baby elephants, but they hope to make that announcement soon.

