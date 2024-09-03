© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
A male elephant arrived at the Fresno zoo. Then came a zoo milestone: two baby elephants.

KVPR | By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published September 3, 2024 at 12:47 PM PDT
One of Fresno Chaffee Zoo's newly born baby elephants is seen standing in its enclosure.
1 of 2  — Amahle_Calf_1dayold_93.jpg
One of Fresno Chaffee Zoo's newly born baby elephants is seen standing in its enclosure.
Fresno Chaffee Zoo
One of Fresno Chaffee Zoo's newly born baby elephants is seen standing in its enclosure.
2 of 2  — Amahle_Calf_1dayold_100.jpg
One of Fresno Chaffee Zoo's newly born baby elephants is seen standing in its enclosure.
Fresno Chaffee Zoo

FRESNO, Calif. — In August, not one — but two — elephants were born at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo from two different mothers. It marked the first time an elephant calf had been born on the property in the zoo's 95-year history.

Vernon Presley, the zoo's curator of elephants who cares for the animals, joined KVPR to discuss this surprising milestone, which has kept him busy. Elephants can be pregnant for up to 22 months.

Presley says the short timing between the two births was ironic — given that their male elephant known as "Nabu" had just arrived at the zoo. Zoo officials don’t have an official date for when the public can see the baby elephants, but they hope to make that announcement soon.

Listen to this interview in the player on this page.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association. While in graduate school she covered the New Hampshire Primary for NBC Owned Television Stations and subsequently worked as a television ratings analyst for the company's business news network, CNBC. Upon returning to California, her role as a higher education public relations professional reconnected her to the Valley's media scene. She is happy to be back to her journalism roots as a local host at KVPR.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
