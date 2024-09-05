Merced Save Mart distribution center to close in November, 250 jobs impacted

Save Mart’s Yosemite Wholesale Distribution Center in Merced County is set to close in November, a move that will impact around 250 jobs, The Merced FOCUS has learned.

The Merced FOCUS obtained a letter that was recently sent to employees whose jobs will be eliminated by the closure of the 2674 Vassar Ave. warehouse.

The warehouse is located just at the edge of southeast Merced near Highway 99.

“The entire facility will be closed and all employees at the facility will be impacted. This closure is expected to be permanent,” the letter states.

Furthermore, the letter states job separations will begin Nov. 3.

The supermarket chain, which is headquartered in Modesto, was puchased by the Canadian-based Jim Pattison Group in June. The sale included FoodMaxx stores.

Merced Mayor Matthew Serratto said he was informed by the city’s economic development director of the closure and the number of jobs impacted Tuesday evening. “It’s a huge blow to our community,” Serratto told The Merced FOCUS.

Worknet Merced County, the county’s workforce development agency, also posted on social media about the impending closure, saying they are actively working with the company to help those impacted workers.

“Our thoughts are with those affected, and we want to assure you that we are here to provide support during this challenging time,” a post on Worknet’s Facebook page stated.

Serratto said he hopes many of those workers will be able to find opportunities before the closure takes effect.

“We value (those employees) and thank them for everything they did to make that distribution center successful,” Serratto said.

“Times might be tough, but there is a huge demand for good people and good workers.”