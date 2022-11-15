© 2022 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Bakersfield Reception

You're invited to a special reception for listeners and members on November 15, 2022.
A group of KVPR listeners socialize and drink wine at the Bakersfield Reception.
KVPR

Join us for a special reception, honoring our Kern County KVPR members, listeners and supporters.

KVPR staff, announcers and news team members will be on hand Tuesday, November 15, 5:30p-7:30p at the Kern County Museum’s Trolley Room. Enjoy a night out with beverages and appetizers, and the chance to mix, mingle and ask questions about the station’s future plans, programs and share your feedback.

RSVP’s are required, and can be made by contacting Kristina Richardson at 559-862-2480 x101 or by email.

We hope to see you there!