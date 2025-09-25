With 831 Stories, romance fans get more than a steamy read

On a warm Thursday night, new author Erika Veurink stands on stage of a New York City karaoke bar and belts out a breakup song. Veurink wears a purple hat that says "road trip romance" — a nod to the book trope at the heart of her first novella, Exit Lane.

In fact, the whole room is a wink to the story.

Candy cigarettes dumped on tables and a list of karaoke songs that main characters, Marin and Teddy, would have sung.

And that's on purpose.

The publisher behind Exit Lane is 831 Stories, a fledgling romantic fiction company that launched a year ago this month. Co-founders Erica Cerulo and Claire Mazur say they want to cultivate a world around the books they publish. Events like this one are part of their playbook, stoking fandom among ravenous readers who devour the books — searching for the promise of a happily ever after.

We were "really thinking about how do we bring these books to life in our real world? How do we almost think of them as this sort of like augmented reality," Cerulo says. "There's a big karaoke moment in [Exit Lane] … [it] gives people a different experience with the story."

The genre is exploding. Romance print sales for 2019 and 2020 were about 17 million, according to Brenna Connor, books industry analyst at Circana. Within that last year, print sales rose to 46 million. "The romance market has more than doubled in size in terms of unit sales, which is quite significant," Connor says.

Cerulo and Mazur are capitalizing on that growth. 831 Stories has released six novellas so far (with more in the works) and each story has specific merch (like Teddy's purple and marigold striped rugby shirt), steamy epilogues and fanfiction.

"I think what 831 Stories is doing is very interesting. They're really differentiating themselves from existing romance publishers," Connor says. They are "tapping into this new generation of romance readers and what's important to them."

Their own meet cute

Mazur and Cerulo have a romance story of their own.

"We have a true meet cute," Cerulo says. The two were set up by a mutual friend at University of Chicago more than 20 years ago. "It was love at first sight," Mazur added.

Throughout their friendship they had a few different business ventures (remember Of A Kind?). And then the pandemic hit, and they became voracious romance readers.

"It was like … this is all we want to read ever," Cerulo says. "Just completely devouring them in the way that hardcore romance readers do."

And soon they started immersing themselves in the community that transcends so many of these books. Between the Facebook groups and the fanfiction, they were "so fascinated by that possibility to immerse yourself in the stories of these books so far beyond the pages," Mazur added.

It "felt revelatory, but also — and this is going to sound hyperbolic — but truly revolutionary," Mazur says.

The more they read and immersed themselves in the genre, the more they saw a vast fanbase with various levels of "horny," Mazur says.

831 books as fashion statements

Nearly everything is intentional — from the book covers to the authors they work with.

What makes 831 Stories books so unique, are the blocked colors/geometric.

"Aesthetics and cover designers have always played this really big and important role in romance. And whether they embrace them or they're sort of like hiding them, they do a lot of work in terms of signaling. And so as we knew that the covers had to feel distinctive and they had to do something," Mazur said.

The founders were also inspired by a rich history of distinctive romance covers. "The color palette, which is so important to the covers, is very much inspired by the blockbuster era of Judith Krantz and Danielle Steel," Mazur says.

And those covers are getting noticed by readers, too.

Rachel Benchimol first learned about the company at her local bookstore. Immediately the sales associate gave her four books from 831 Stories. "Didn't even take that much convincing," she says.

"It's also like it might sound a little silly, but you love holding a book that almost feels like an accessory, like a fashion piece and statement," Benchimol says.

The merch is also part of their business model. For Exit Lane, there's a $125 rugby shirt reminiscent of the book's male main character, Teddy, and a $35 baseball cap both in purple and marigold, to match the cover of the book.

"For us, the fun of getting to wear the rugby shirt that the male main character wears in the book is that way of continuing to exist in the universe," Mazur says. "And it feels like world building tasks. It feels like expanding the story beyond the page."

"I think it's also fun for a lot of readers, even just to know that the merch is there reading the book and being like, 'wait, I wonder if that sweatshirt — if they've made it,'" Cerulo adds.

'Holding my hand'

Before Veurink hit the stage at Baby Grand, she had an event at The Strand and shared how 831 Stories reached out to her. Veurink is a writer, has a popular substack and social media presence.

"Honestly, they made it so easy. I always knew what was next," Veruink said. "It's not like I dove into a draft and sort of like, hoped for the best. We worked together on the outline and the logline … I felt like they were holding my hand through the process."

Cerula, who oversees editorial, says before they launched, they were cold-emailing authors "who we thought might have an 831 Stories novella in them."

"People who wrote really compellingly about relationships and love," she says. Writers "we thought that they could write sex on the page because that is core to our lane of romance."

Now, a year later and six books in, authors are reaching out to them.

Copyright 2025 NPR