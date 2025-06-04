A look at the Met Museum's exhibition on Black dandyism

Historically, a dandy is an elegant dresser who challenges social norms. The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute examines the Black dandy — think Prince or Janelle Monáe — in its current exhibition, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." The exhibition runs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City through October.

"Superfine" uses garments, paintings, video and more from the 1700s to today to look at how Black style has been used both to keep people subjugated and to help them be more free.

"It highlights the power of style to transform one's identity and challenge existing hierarchies, and by doing that, unlocking possibilities," said Max Hollein, the chief executive officer of the Met Museum, in remarks to the media.

Monica L. Miller, a professor at Barnard College and guest curator for the Met exhibition, is the author of the 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, on which the show is based. "Not only is the dandy somebody who pushes boundaries and particularly in relationship to class, gender, sometimes sexuality," she told NPR, "but then, when you think about the dandy as racialized as Black, he's also pushing boundaries of what might seem acceptable."

Black dandies blended African and European style, and some designers continue in that vein.

One of the contemporary designers whose work is in the show is Samuel Boakye, whose clothing line, Kwasi Paul, draws from his family's native Ghana. He said he loved his father's style: "I wanted to commemorate his swag," he said.

Some photos from the press opening of "Superfine" are below.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Adrianna Newell for NPR / Attendees at a press preview for the Met's "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on May 5.

Adrianna Newell for NPR / Monica L. Miller, the curator behind the Met's "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition, at a press preview.

Adrianna Newell for NPR / Actor Colman Domingo gives remarks during a press preview for the Met's "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition.

Adrianna Newell for NPR / Anna Wintour, Vogue magazine editor-in-chief, at a press preview for the Met's "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition.

Adrianna Newell for NPR / One of several mannequins on display created by sculptor and multimedia artist Tanda Francis.

Adrianna Newell for NPR / Tanda Francis, the designer behind the mannequins on display at the Met's "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition.

Adrianna Newell for NPR / Colorful beadwork adorns one exhibition designs.

Adrianna Newell for NPR / One of the exhibits from the Met's current exhibition, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

Adrianna Newell for NPR / The exhibition showcases the influence of Black style and media like Jet magazine.

Adrianna Newell for NPR / Nicholas Daley stands in front of his pieces during a press preview for the Met's "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition.

Adrianna Newell for NPR / The "Distinction" category of the exhibit highlights and deconstructs militarism and masculine elegance.

Adrianna Newell for NPR / Designer Saul Nash stands in front of his pieces during a press preview.

Adrianna Newell for NPR / Tailored suits are featured in the "Respectability" category of the exhibit.

Adrianna Newell for NPR / Designer Samuel Boakye poses for a portrait during a press preview for the Met's "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition.