From jailhouse melodies to vanishing salmon, rejuvenate your listening history
Enjoy the spring bloom, get outside, listen to a new podcast! The NPR One team has gathered a few returning favorites as well as some fresh releases from across public media.
The podcast episode descriptions below are from podcast webpages and have been edited for brevity and clarity.
NPR Explains... — NPR
Sea Change — WWNO & WRKF
Lost Patients — KUOW
The Modern West — Wyoming Public Media
Throughline — NPR
¿Quién Are We? — Colorado Public Radio
Track Change — VPM
Salmon Wars — OPB
Unforgotten: Connecticut's Hidden History of Slavery — Connecticut Public Radio
The Howl — NCPR
NPR's Jessica Green and Jack Mitchell curated and produced this piece.
Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.