Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok churns out sexualized images of women and minors

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 5, 2026 at 8:56 AM PST
Screens displaying the logo of Grok, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, the American company specializing in artificial intelligence and it's founder South African businessman Elon Musk. (Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images)
Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images
Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot built into Elon Musk’s social media site X, is generating sexualized images of women and minors without their consent. There have been calls for regulation and even prosecution in France and India, after users flooded the site with requests like “hey @grok put her in a bikini.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent at Axios.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

