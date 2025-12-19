© 2025 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
Author talks about inspiration behind beloved crayons series

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 19, 2025 at 9:10 AM PST

Children’s book author Drew Daywalt has found success writing about how crayons feel. He’s well known for his title “The Day the Crayons Quit,” and his latest is called “Goodnight Crayons.”

Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan talks with Daywalt about how these books came to life. And he also shares some recommendations if you’re looking for holiday shopping ideas for the kids in your life.

Drew Daywalt’s children’s book recommendations

Book excerpt: ‘No Sam! And the Meow of Deception’

By Drew Daywalt

The cover "No Sam! And the Meow of Deception." (Courtesy of Storytide/HarperCollins Children’s Books)
From “No Sam! and the Meow of Deception” by Drew Daywalt, illustrated by Mike Lowery. Text copyright © 2025 by Drew Daywalt. Illustrations copyright © by Mike Lowery. Used with permission of Storytide/HarperCollins Children’s Books.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom