In new cookbook 'Boustany,' chef Sami Tamimi highlights the flavors of his Palestinian homeland

/ The cover of "Boustany" and author Sami Tamimi. (Courtesy of Ten Speed Press and Issy Crocker)

Chef, food writer and restaurateur Sami Tamimi is credited with changing the way people eat, bringing Middle Eastern flavors into everyday meals. He and chef Yotam Ottolenghi won the James Beard Foundation International Book Award for “Jerusalem: A Cookbook,” and, more recently, Tamimi co-authored the award-winning “Falastin.”

Now, the Palestinian chef, who’s lived in Jerusalem, Italy and the United Kingdom, has released “Boustany: A Celebration of Vegetables from my Palestine,” his most personal cookbook yet. It’s as much a love letter to Palestinian food and culture as it is to his grandparents, whose farm introduced him to the flavors of his homeland.

Tamimi joins host Robin Young to discuss his new book and what it means to him.

Book excerpt: ‘Boustany: A Celebration of Vegetables from my Palestine’

By Sami Tamimi

Eggplant & chickpeas with green lemon sauce

/ Eggplant and chickpeas with green lemon sauce. (Courtesy of Issy Crocker)

Asparagus, leek and hazelnut galette

/ Asparagus, leek and hazelnut. (Courtesy of Issy Crocker)

Loaded sweet potatoes with black-eyes peas

/ Load sweet potatoes with black-eyed peas. (

