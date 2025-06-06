Struggling to pay for groceries? You’re not alone: Tips to stock up and save

/ A customer uses a self checkout terminal at the new Tarleton Aldi store on July 22, 2022 in Tarleton, United Kingdom. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Many Americans feel like they’re struggling to meet their basic needs.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with listeners Owen Zimbelman of Seattle and Cathy Titus of Centre Hall, Pennsylvania about their budget hacks at the grocery store. We also get tips on stocking up a home pantry with Jasmine Westbrooks-Figaro, a registered dietitian and co-founder of the Eat Well Exchange in Raleigh, North Carolina.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

