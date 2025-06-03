The view from Hungary as ruling party courts GOP, global rightwing activists

Hungary has become an inspiration for the Trump administration. Just last week, the small, Central European country hosted the Conservative Political Action Conference, the American political gathering known as CPAC.

NPR’s Leila Fadel reported on how the ruling party gained traction, consolidated power and wrote the political playbook that the Trump administration is emulating. Fadel talks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR