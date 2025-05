Netflix debuted “The Four Seasons” this week, an eight-episode series based on a 1980s movie. The show is written by Tina Fey, who co-stars with Steve Carell, Will Forte and Colman Domingo.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans says it all adds up to a saucy and insightful comedy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR