If You Can Keep It: America's many ballot measures

This November, voters in 41stateswill consider 159 ballot measures.That’s no more than usual. From 2010 to 2022, the average number in election years was 161.

What is unusual is the number of abortion-related measures: 11, the most on record for a single year.

Other consequential issues are up for consideration, too. Voters in multiple states will decide on non-citizen voting bans, electoral processes, and the minimum wage.

Weget an overview of ballot measures nationwide and the strategies opponents and supporters are using to sway the outcomestheirway.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5