KVPR offers live coverage of the 2024 Democratic National Convention

KVPR will have live special coverage of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this August. Listen for live speeches from the convention stage plus analysis from NPR reporters each evening.

Live broadcast schedule:

Monday, August 19: 6 - 8 p.m.

Tuesday, August 20: 6 - 8 p.m.

Wednesday, August 21: 6 - 8 p.m.

Thursday, August 22: 6 - 8 p.m.

Listen on 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield, on your smart speaker ("play KVPR"), the KVPR app, or the audio player on this page.

