What happens when a college shuts its doors for good?

School’s out and summer is in session. But for some, this season is anything but relaxing.That’s because many colleges have shut their doors, for good.

Since the onset of the pandemic, colleges have been shutting down rapidly, now at a rate of one every week. That’s according to the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association.

And many more colleges are struggling financially.Among them was Wells College in Aurora, New York. The 156-year-old liberal arts college shuttered its doors for good last month.

But administration officials didn’t tell students or faculty until finals week, leaving many scrambling to figure out their next steps.What happens to students and faculty when their college closes, and why are so many of them finding it difficult to stay open?

