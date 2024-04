In Yewande Daniel-Ayoade‘s book “The Little Regent,” a little girl ends up ruling her West African village in an empowering story about breaking from tradition.

For more on the book and it’s underlying messages host Deepa Fernandes speaks to Daniel-Ayoade.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.