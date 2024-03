Young Artists Spotlight 2024: Youth Orchestras of Fresno - Love Conquers All Feb 2024

This episode features Youth Orchestras of Fresno's (YOOF) Love Conquers All concert, recorded February 18, 2024 at Paul Shaghoian Memorial Concert Hall in Fresno. Pianist Peter Klimo joins YOOF's Youth Philharmonic Orchestra in Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No.2 in C minor. Then, Thomas Loewenheim leads the combined Youth Philharmonic Orchestra and Youth Symphony Orchestra in Aram Khatchaturian's Spartacus Suite No.1.