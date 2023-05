More cities across the country are replacing traditional street lights with LEDs. They save energy and provide brighter light. But experts say it’s worsening light pollution which could have a detrimental impact on people and animals.

WLRN’s Yvonne Bertucci zum Tobel reports.

