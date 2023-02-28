KVPR 89.3 off-air due to power outage at Meadow Lakes

As of 2:48 PM on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, KVPR 89.3 is off-air due to a power outage at the transmitter site in Meadow Lakes, CA. The site is located at an elevation of approximately 4,500 feet in an area between Auberry and Shaver Lake.

Meadow Lakes has endured numerous power outages over the last few days due to the historic blizzard that has hit the Central Sierra Nevada. Up to this point, we have been able to remain on-air with only limited interruptions, thanks to our backup generator. However on Tuesday afternoon, our backup generator went offline.

At this time, we aren't able to access the site to refuel the generator, and 89.3 remains off-air. This outage DOES NOT impact our 89.1 signal in Bakersfield, or our online audio stream at KVPR.org, the KVPR app, smart speakers or other connected devices. We apologize for this inconvenience, and we are working alongside our engineers and PG&E to restore service as soon as possible.

While this outage is due to the extraordinary weather conditions, and not an equipment failure, we are currently working to raise money to support the purchase and installation of new broadcast transmitters for KVPR, replacing equipment that is now aging and obsolete. New transmitters will be more reliable, and will strengthen our HD radio signal in Fresno, and bring HD broadcasts to Kern County for the first time. For more information about how you can help invest in the next generation of KVPR's broadcast infrastructure, click here.

Thank you for your patience and support.

KVPR Team