Kentucky lawmakers look to categorize abortion as homicide

A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky introduced a bill this week that would categorize abortion as homicide and allow pregnant people who get abortions to be charged with murder. At the same time, the state Supreme Court is expected to soon decide whether the state’s “trigger ban” on abortion after the end of Roe v. Wade was constitutional.

Ryland Barton of Kentucky Public Radio joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to explain the state of abortion in Kentucky.

