On World AIDS Day, Here & Now‘s host Robin Young speaks with Marnina Miller, community outreach coordinator for the Southern AIDS Coalition, about what she tells young people about living with HIV and her thoughts on why the southeastern U.S. is seeing a disproportionate number of new HIV cases.

