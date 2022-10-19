NPR's trailblazing audio engineer Renee Pringle dies at age 69

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

We are remembering a longtime NPR colleague today. Renee Pringle began her four decades as an audio engineer here. She was a trailblazer. Few women worked professionally in the audio industry when she started in 1979.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Back then, engineers carried bulky, 20-pound recorders. And everything was recorded on reel-to-reel tape. She was the technical director for the Peabody Award-winning Wade In The Water series.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LISTEN TO THE LAMBS")

THE HOWARD UNIVERSITY CHAMBER CHOIR: (Singing) He shall feed his flock.

MARTINEZ: This is her recording of The Howard University Choir performing "Listen To The Lambs," composed by R. Nathaniel Dett.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LISTEN TO THE LAMBS")

THE HOWARD UNIVERSITY CHAMBER CHOIR: (Singing) And carry the young lambs.

FADEL: Renee Pringle was 69.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LISTEN TO THE LAMBS")

THE HOWARD UNIVERSITY CHAMBER CHOIR: (Singing) He shall feed his flock like a shepherd and carry the young lambs... Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.