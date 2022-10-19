A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in an area slammed by Hurricane Ian

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. The odds of hitting the jackpot in the Powerball or Mega Millions lottery are 1 in 292 million - not great. So it's pretty wild that one of the winning tickets in Friday's Mega Millions jackpot was sold at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers. Three weeks ago, Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in southwestern Florida, destroying thousands of homes. Now someone in Florida just won $247 million. This is MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.