Robot makes history by testifying before the upper chamber of U.K.'s Parliament

Published October 14, 2022 at 2:55 AM PDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

For the first time in British history, a robot testified in the upper chamber of Parliament. The humanoid robot, named Ai-Da, spoke about the future of artificial intelligence in creative industries.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

AI-DA: Although not alive, I can still create art.

FADEL: Ai-Da predicted the role of technology in art will continue to grow before falling silent - a robot in need of a reset.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

FADEL: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.