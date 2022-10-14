Robot makes history by testifying before the upper chamber of U.K.'s Parliament

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

For the first time in British history, a robot testified in the upper chamber of Parliament. The humanoid robot, named Ai-Da, spoke about the future of artificial intelligence in creative industries.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

AI-DA: Although not alive, I can still create art.

FADEL: Ai-Da predicted the role of technology in art will continue to grow before falling silent - a robot in need of a reset.

