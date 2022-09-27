10-year-old boy's surrealist works sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. When you think of artwork done by a fifth-grader, you might conjure melted crayons or collages from magazine clippings. I've got some of those up in my kitchen right now. But Andres Valencia isn't your typical fifth-grader. His surrealist works have sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars. And what does a 10-year-old do with that kind of money? Andres isn't using it to buy Roblox coins or Nintendo Switch consoles for all his friends. He's donated it to AIDS research and children's charities.