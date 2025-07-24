© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Trump signs an executive order making it easier to remove homeless people from streets

By Jennifer Ludden
Published July 24, 2025
A man who identifies as homeless reads a book under the shade of a tree during high 90-degree temperatures last month in Boulder, Colo.
Fulfilling a campaign promise, President Trump has signed an executive order that seeks to overhaul the way the U.S. manages homelessness.

It calls for changes to make it easier for states and cities to remove outdoor encampments and get people into mental health or addiction treatment if they "pose risks to themselves or the public or are living on the streets and cannot care for themselves in appropriate facilities for appropriate periods of time." That includes civil commitment if they don't want to go voluntarily.

The White House action also seeks to shift federal funding away from longtime policies that sought to get unhoused people into housing first, and then offer treatment. Instead, it calls for prioritizing money for programs that require sobriety and treatment, and for cities that enforce homeless camping bans.

The White House order builds on a landmark Supreme Court ruling last year that said it's OK to punish people for sleeping outside even if they have nowhere else to go.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

