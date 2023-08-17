© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Fresno-area professors sue California Community Colleges over diversity, equity rules

KVPR | By Rachel Livinal
Published August 17, 2023 at 6:12 PM PDT
Linda De Morales (left) and Bill Blanken (right) are two of six Fresno area professors suing the California Community College over Diversity, Equity and Inclusion rules. De Morales is a professor at Madera Community College and Blanken is a professor at Reedley College.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression
Linda De Morales (left) and Bill Blanken (right) are two of six Fresno area professors suing the California Community College over Diversity, Equity and Inclusion rules. De Morales is a professor at Madera Community College and Blanken is a professor at Reedley College.

FRESNO, Calif. – Six community college professors in the San Joaquin Valley are suing against “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” policies at college campuses.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of six college professors at Reedley, Madera, and Clovis Community College.

The professors are being represented by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, or FIRE, and say the requirement to implement DEI practices into their teaching violates their first amendment rights.

Implementing diversity, equity and inclusion practices includes teaching about colorblindness, covert racism, and the educational equity gap.

The professors who filed the suit say they should not be required to teach concepts they do not personally agree with.

The complaint names defendants such as Sonya Christian, the State Chancellor of California Community Colleges, members of the board of governors of the college system, the Chancellor of the State Center Community College District and the Board of Trustees for the district.

The California Community College encourages DEI practices. Faculty performance is also evaluated on a professor’s commitment and approach to promote the material at colleges.

In their complaint, the professors are asking the judge to grant freedom from the enforcement of DEI rules and to declare the provisions as unconstitutional.

Tags
Local News Top StoriesHigher educationdiversity
Rachel Livinal
Rachel Livinal reports on higher education for KVPR through a partnership with the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative.
See stories by Rachel Livinal