Fresno-area professors sue California Community Colleges over diversity, equity rules

FRESNO, Calif. – Six community college professors in the San Joaquin Valley are suing against “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” policies at college campuses.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of six college professors at Reedley, Madera, and Clovis Community College.

The professors are being represented by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, or FIRE, and say the requirement to implement DEI practices into their teaching violates their first amendment rights.

Implementing diversity, equity and inclusion practices includes teaching about colorblindness, covert racism, and the educational equity gap.

The professors who filed the suit say they should not be required to teach concepts they do not personally agree with.

The complaint names defendants such as Sonya Christian, the State Chancellor of California Community Colleges, members of the board of governors of the college system, the Chancellor of the State Center Community College District and the Board of Trustees for the district.

The California Community College encourages DEI practices . Faculty performance is also evaluated on a professor’s commitment and approach to promote the material at colleges.

In their complaint, the professors are asking the judge to grant freedom from the enforcement of DEI rules and to declare the provisions as unconstitutional.