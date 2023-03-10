Madera Community Hospital, closed for two months, officially files for bankruptcy

MADERA, Calif. — More than two months after shutting down all services and clinics, Madera Community Hospital officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday.

According to a copy of the filing, the hospital reported liabilities between $10 and $50 million to at least 200 creditors.

The hospital’s bankruptcy attorney Riley C. Walter completed the filing through the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of California and confirmed the filing to KVPR.

The filing reports hospital assets range between $50 and $100 million, and it states that funds will be available to unsecured creditors. Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows debtors to reorganize finances.

However, it’s unknown how the hospital will handle assets.

The hospital has held off on filing for bankruptcy since its closure in late December, in hopes of finding an operating partner.

So far, no announcements have been made about a potential partner. Madera Community Hospital CEO Karen Paolinelli has been preparing for the filing since the hospital’s closure, while the hospital continued to rack up $900,000 in monthly expenses.

Costs included keeping at least 32 employees on payroll, Paolinelli’s salary, and costs to maintain the hospital and surrounding property.

This is a developing story.

For past coverage on the closure of Madera Community Hospital from KVPR, click here.