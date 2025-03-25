Madera drama teacher sees the arts as a gateway to improving literacy skills

This story was originally published by EdSource.

A few years ago, when Julian Ramos first started teaching drama, he was hoping to explore Greek tragedy with his sixth graders. Then he realized only three out of his 30 students were reading at grade level. So, Sophocles was off the table.

A practical soul, he pivoted to “The Country Mouse and the City Mouse,” a charming fable popular with his second graders. The sixth graders loved it too, but Ramos still worries about their reading skills.

“Reading has become a chore for a lot of students,” said Ramos, a former English teacher who now specializes in dramatic literature at Pershing Elementary, a TK-6 school in Madera Unified, just northwest of Fresno in the San Joaquin Valley. “I’m currently struggling with how I can use my time wisely, productively and efficiently, as a drama class, but also to reinforce and enhance their literacy skills.”

In an age of widely declining literacy rates, Ramos, who grew up in Madera, realized that he has to meet the students where they are. Like many experts, he blames a confluence of factors, including excessive screen time and pandemic disruptions, for the fact that many students struggle to concentrate long enough to read deeply. One thing he doesn’t do is blame the kids.

“I myself have fallen victim to it,” he admits with characteristic candor. My whole life I have been a reader, but I’m not reading like I used to either. I find myself scrolling. So I can relate to the kids.”

Ramos, who studied with the celebrated Cajun playwright Anne Galjour (“Hurricane/Mauvais Temps”) at San Francisco State University, sees drama as a spark to fuel literacy. He hopes to parlay his students’ excitement about storytelling, their insatiable need to spill the tea, into a love of language.

“How can I use drama to familiarize them with language, with words, with communication?” he said, given that they are growing up in a texting culture that often eschews words and leans on emojis so hard that it’s “basically like hieroglyphics.” “Drama helps students to understand what motivates characters, and how those motivations can be expressed through written language.”

Courtesy of Julian Ramos Students in Julian Ramos’ drama class in Madera.

That’s why he’s so grateful that Proposition 28, the groundbreaking arts mandate, has allowed every Madera school to hire more arts teachers, expanding its music and drama programs substantially.

“It is important to expose children to the arts because they all have a voice and a story to tell and, without encouragement, many of those voices and stories go silent or become stifled,” said Ramos. “Many of those voices are made to believe what they have to say does not matter.”

While teaching full-time, Ramos is also pursuing his credential through Cal State East Bay’s new online dance and theater program, which launched in 2021, making it the first CSU to offer those credentials just as Proposition 28 kicked into high gear, creating thousands of new arts teaching jobs at California schools. It’s now the largest such program in the state, with students logging on from San Francisco to Los Angeles, not to mention the state’s geographical center, Madera.

Initially, many faculty members were skeptical of the efficacy of an online program, but it has proved to be quite popular, particularly with students who have competing responsibilities, such as jobs and children, like Ramos.

“The largest obstacle faced was a division in the faculty about whether teacher education could be taught in an online modality,” said Eric Engdahl, professor emeritus in the department of teacher education at CSUEB, who designed the program. “In the opinion of some, not all, teaching is an in-person profession and therefore needs all in-person instruction. However, online learning is what students want.”

If not for Engdahl’s prescience, pushing through an online program before the pandemic made such initiatives the norm, it would be even harder for districts like Madera to recruit arts teachers amid a statewide staffing shortage.

“I hope for a better hiring season this year, but local options look bleak,” said Brandon Gilles, director of arts education for Madera Unified School District, who has come to rely on the CSU East Bay training program to expand its arts initiatives. “The greatest challenge facing arts education in Madera Unified presently is hiring highly qualified teachers.”

One ongoing obstacle is the need to further expand the arts credential pipeline, which has withered amid decades of cutbacks. While 64 programs in the state offer a music credential and 57 offer a visual arts credential, right now fewer than two dozen focus on theater and dance. That’s not nearly enough to feed the need created by Proposition 28, which means Engdahl’s students are quite sought after.

“For the past few years, CSU East Bay has been an important program for training credentialed teachers,” said Gilles. “Many of our recent hires have benefited from their internship program, which allows credential candidates to start working while going to school instead of the traditional student teaching route. CSU East Bay remains one of the only stable channels in this time of high demand.”

Despite the ongoing teacher crunch, there are several ways to work around the shortage. For example, physical education teachers who were credentialed before 2022 may already have dance embedded in their credential, experts say. The same is true for English teachers with a theater credential. Prospective arts educators with sufficient college credits in their discipline can also apply for supplemental authorization to teach instead of getting a full credential. Also, school districts that don’t have enough money to hire a full-time arts teacher of their own, experts say, may also qualify for a waiver to partner with a nonprofit arts provider instead.

Despite the growing pains of implementing Proposition 28, from finding teachers to navigating the complex spending rules, Engdahl is hopeful that, as the new arts mandate rolls out, more districts will realize what a powerful tool art is for uplifting a generation shaped by the pandemic.

“Proposition 28 will improve education in California, and it will increase our national standing,” said Engdahl. “One of the things I hope happens is not just a greater understanding of the arts, but that the arts are taught in a much broader and more inclusive and creative and physical way. I’m hoping that, as the arts become more normalized in schooling, we convey the idea of being a lifelong learner, that learning is fun.”

While some argue that the arts are a nicety and not a core element of education, many educators point to its ability to increase focus and concentration in the classroom, qualities which help students better understand all subjects, from reading and writing to math. Students can also learn life skills such as conflict resolution and social-emotional learning.

“Theatre engagement brings kids into the present moment and helps silence any chaos outside the rehearsal room, encouraging self-reflection and positive connections,” said Michele Hillen-Noufer, executive director of NorCal Arts, an arts education initiative that uses theater to help prevent violence. “As kids create and develop a character, they gain insight into other perspectives.”

Ramos particularly enjoys watching children let go of their fears, including the social anxiety that bedevils many children today, and come together with their peers to “create something beautiful.” They grow their creativity and their confidence day by day, he says.

“Many students enter the library, my classroom, and ask me if they can “act” that day,” said Ramos. “I have seen my students grow comfortable in being silly or serious in front of their peers and embrace new challenges and creative endeavors. Students have grown by collaborating with classmates, and are more comfortable in using their body, voice and imagination.”

Ramos has long felt a duty to share his love for dramatic art with the next generation. He sees it as a key to unlocking a love of language that opens the door for lifelong self-discovery, the alchemy of finding the right words. He uses everything from puppetry and poetry to pantomime to unleash that drive to create.

“These kids are storytellers, and giving them the opportunity to work on and tell those stories is fuel enough to keep wanting to provide that outlet,” he said.