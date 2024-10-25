Plans underway to protect Fresno students from ‘the most obnoxious and rabid hate group’

Westboro Baptist Church, known for its anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ+ nationwide tour, is coming to Roosevelt High School on Monday.

The group plans to be outside the school between 3:55 and 4:25 p.m., just off campus near Roosevelt High School. Fresno is one of two stops the group will make in Central California, with the second stop at Reedley High School from 7:30 to 8 a.m. on Oct. 31.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a U.S.-based nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting hate, extremism, and discrimination, classifies the group as a “family-based cult” who are “arguably the most obnoxious and rabid hate group in America.”

LGBTQ Fresno, in collaboration with Parasol Patrol, a national nonprofit, and LGBTQ+ leaders, is organizing a peaceful counter-demonstration called 'Wall of Love' on both days the church will be in the Central Valley.

“We prefer to provide a wall of love, meaning that people from our side will be having a good time, smiling, and welcoming the students,” said Jason Scott, executive director of LGBTQ Fresno. “We also hope to have supportive messages on signs to let them know that they are loved, accepted, and welcomed.”

‘Wall of Love’ will be organized similarly to Parasol Patrol’s efforts, which bring large groups of people together to hold rainbow parasols as a visual barrier. Since the nonprofit is unable to come to Fresno, they asked LGBTQ Fresno to organize something similar.

They plan to surround the Westboro Baptist Church members with 200 rainbow parasols, held by volunteers, to shield the youth and community from the hateful signs and messages. LGBTQ+ organization leaders will also pass out flyers with a list of local LGBTQ+ organizations and the types of services they provide.

LGBTQ Fresno created a donation page where people can donate $10 to sponsor a rainbow parasol. After the demonstrations, the parasols will be stored to use for similar events that can happen in the future.

LGBTQ Fresno has exceeded its original $200 goal, raising over $900 so far. Any funds raised beyond $595 will be donated equally to Parasol Patrol, as well as the GSA network-affiliated groups at Roosevelt and Reedley high schools.

Jennifer Cruz, an LGBTQ+ community advocate, said that once LGBTQ+ leaders and advocates learned the group was coming to Fresno, they felt an immediate need to respond.

Cruz emphasized the importance of responding, noting that while most students leave around 3:20 p.m. on Mondays, some may have an extended 7th period, and many will likely see media coverage about the group's presence. Cruz said that at least one person will be present by 3 p.m.

Roosevelt High School principal Michael Allen, sent an email to families on Oct. 17 saying “the event is not at all affiliated with our school and has not been planned in collaboration with Fresno Unified.”

“Our priority is to ensure that our students are not affected as they leave school,” Allen said in the email. “I reach out to you tonight, to assure you that we are aware of the event and are working with Fresno PD and our district safety office to reduce any impact on our school community.”

Nikki Henry, chief communications officer for the Fresno Unified School District, shared an email statement with Fresnoland about the district’s efforts.

“The Fresno PD traffic division and special event division are aware of the event, and we are working closely with them to implement additional safety measures as needed. Our priority is to ensure that our students are not affected as they leave school. We are also providing social emotional supports for any students who are negatively impacted by this news or event.”

Fresno police did not respond to requests for comment.

“Through our school social workers, psychologists, and counselors, students will be provided social emotional supports,” Henry said “The Principal has messaged to families who can request services, students can request services themselves, and staff can refer students for services if they see any signs that this event or the news of it have negatively impacted them.”

In a Oct. 23 press release, Luis Chavez, Fresno district 5 councilmember, condemns the group’s harassment of Roosevelt students.

“I strongly condemn the Westboro Baptist Church coming to Fresno and harassing our students,” Chaves said in the statement. “This group is known to generate media attention by harassing fallen soldiers at their funerals, praising the 9/11 terrorist attack, and targeting LGBTQ children with their hateful message.”

Shirley Phelps-Roper, a member of the Westboro Baptist Church for 58 years, plans to join her church in Fresno because she feels “pulled to do so by God.” She mentioned that they have never been to the city before and referred to Roosevelt as “the high school that stands for all of Fresno.”

The group plans to preach on the sidewalk in front of Roosevelt, claiming that “a large population of young people do not believe in God,” want “to change a person's DNA.”

Church members plan to hold their signs up outside of the high school and “hope for students to approach us and ask questions.” They notified Fresno’s law enforcement of their presence to “make sure everything will be in order.”

Another organization that will join the ‘Wall of Love’ at both Fresno and Reedly demonstrations is The Central Valley Women’s March. Sylvana Celeste, an organizational leader, stated in an email to Fresnoland that it is important for them to show up “in an act of solidarity to show our support for members of the LGBTQ+ community both in Fresno and Reedley as well as nation- and worldwide.”

“The struggle to protect the rights of all humans is interconnected, and as such we felt that it was important for the Women’s March to stand alongside LGBTQ Fresno in an effort to amplify their message that all people deserve love, acceptance, and unity,” Celeste said in the statement.

Updates on the counter-demonstrations will be posted on LGBTQ Fresno's Facebook page for both the Fresno and Reedley event pages. Community members who are interested in text updates can message “advocate” to 559-862-1040 to sign up.

Throughout the year, LGBTQ Fresno connects youth and adults with supportive resources, including phone and text lines. A youth support group meets weekly in Fresno and will remain a resource for the community every day of the year.

“Youth can really be in a vulnerable situation, maybe because of their living situation or because of bullying at school and we don't want this group to come in and add to any of that,” said Scott. “And we don't want that to be something that is left behind in our cities. So we decided that this was something that was very important to work against and not show that this is acceptable here in Fresno or the Central Valley.”

