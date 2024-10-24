BeyHive meets KHive: Beyoncé set to perform at Houston rally for Harris

A key part of the soundtrack of Vice President Harris' race for the Oval Office has been Beyoncé's anthem "Freedom."

But on Friday, Queen Bey herself is set to make an appearance on the campaign trail, performing at a Harris rally in Houston, according to a source familiar with the plan, who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the official announcement.

Harris is veering off the swing-state circuit for the event in Houston. While Texas is a solid red state in the presidential race, Harris's campaign wants to highlight the state's abortion restrictions in the closing week of the campaign.

Harris has sought to blame her Republican opponent for the abortion bans — made possible by the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade — because former President Donald Trump named a trio of conservative justices to the court.

In Texas, Democratic Senate candidate Colin Allred has made the abortion restrictions a centerpiece of his bid to unseat GOP Sen. Ted Cruz.

Houston is Beyoncé's hometown. Other artists who have recently campaigned with Harris include Lizzo, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Megan Thee Stallion and Usher.

Trump is also set to be in Texas on Friday — in Austin, taping an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan.

