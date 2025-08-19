Rich spending papers over economy issues

A report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston shows that spending among the rich is propping up the economy and masking the fragility of the rising debt and slower spending growth for middle and lower-class Americans. It’s not the only data point causing concern about the long-term health of the U.S. economy.

Host Scott Tong gets more with economist Kathryn Anne Edwards, host of the podcast “Optimist Economy.”

