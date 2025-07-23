A case for climate optimism: The solar-power revolution is upon us

Solar power has reached critical mass, according to author and environmental activist Bill McKibben, and it’s already transforming the way humans consume energy.

Last year, he says, more than 96% of global demand for new electricity was met by renewables. Thanks in large part to Chinese efforts, he says, humans are now putting up a gigawatt’s worth of solar panels — roughly one coal-fired plant — every fifteen hours. Texas is now installing renewables and batteries faster than California.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with McKibben about this reason for cautious optimism. McKibbon’s latest story for New Yorker is “The Sun is Having a Moment,” and his forthcoming book is “Here Comes the Sun: A Last Chance for the Climate and a Fresh Chance for Civilization.”

