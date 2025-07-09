What to do if you get a flash flood warning

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

It is peak flash flooding season in the U.S. We watched it play out in the deadly floods in Texas on the Fourth of July. Then yesterday, heavy rains turned into dangerous floods that led to at least three deaths in the New Mexico mountain village of Ruidoso, including a 4-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy. New Mexico's governor declared a state of emergency late last night, asking for federal help with the flood. Scientists say climate change is making disasters just like these even more intense. So how should you prepare for a potential flash flood? For that, we've called up Professor Jennifer Horney, she's with the Disaster Research Center at the University of Delaware.

Professor, so, when a flash flood warning is issued, where is the most dangerous place you could be standing?

JENNIFER HORNEY: So, you really want to try and move to higher ground and be prepared for where that might be, whether that's the second floor of your home or moving up inland. Don't plan to swim, walk or drive through a flash flood.

MARTÍNEZ: So yeah - so if you're driving, make sure that you're not trying to power through is what you're saying.

HORNEY: Exactly. I think most people underestimate the risk of driving through a flood, and, in fact, driving through flash floods accounts for more than half the deaths associated with them. It only takes 6" of water to sweep away a person who's walking and only one to two feet to push away a car or...

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah.

HORNEY: ...A truck. So even if you have that big SUV, don't try to drive through a flood.

MARTÍNEZ: And that, I think, is what gets people in trouble - right? - because they think there's no way that a small amount of water like that could do this kind of damage, but it does every time.

HORNEY: Right, because that water is actually moving really rapidly and has a lot of power. And now we're seeing greater intensity precipitation in fewer events, and that increases our risk of flash flooding and is also going to increase the intensity. We have these periods of droughts and flood, and there's just nowhere for that water to go.

MARTÍNEZ: If you are, indeed, though, in a car, is it OK to turn around and try to get away on the opposite side of where the water's going?

HORNEY: Absolutely. For decades, the National Weather Service has been telling us, turn around, don't drown, and that's really the most effective way to protect yourself and your friends and family during a flash flood.

MARTÍNEZ: OK. So say you're standing in the water and the water is rising, what should you do?

HORNEY: Well, the first thing, as I said, is just try to get to higher ground.

MARTÍNEZ: OK.

HORNEY: Don't swim, walk or drive. The water can contain dangerous debris or contaminants. But if you are in your car and it's being swept away, try to open or break the windows and even get on the roof. You'll be much more visible there. The good thing about the flash floods is that they tend to dissipate quickly, and there are special teams trained to rescue people in swift water situations.

MARTÍNEZ: What about if there are little kids or pets around? Do you try and grab them and hold them up to the sky as high as you can?

HORNEY: You really need to try to get them to higher ground as quickly as possible. Again, even an adult will be swept away in just 6" of moving water.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah. I mean, and obviously, probably because the water moves so fast, don't try to grab for anything valuable in your home or papers or anything, just get out and go to that higher ground as quick as possible?

HORNEY: Exactly. The intensity of these floods comes on very quickly. It could just be minutes. Even if you have weather notification apps, you have a very small amount of time to prepare.

MARTÍNEZ: Is it OK to try and hang onto something so you don't get swept away? Say you can't get to that higher ground, you're going to be stuck in that water for a little bit. Is it OK to try and hold onto something that's maybe even a lot heavier than you?

HORNEY: Yeah. If you have to do that, that's great. Again, if you can stay with a car or a large item, then you'll be more visible to rescuers and others who are trying to provide aid to you.

MARTÍNEZ: Alright. That's Jennifer Horney with the Disaster Research Center at the University of Delaware. Professor, thank you very much for all the tips.

