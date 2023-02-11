'Wait Wait' for Feb. 11, 2023: With Not My Job guest Geena Davis

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with guest host Tom Papa, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Geena Davis and panelists Paula Poundstone, Hari Kondabolu and Alonzo Bodden. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

The State of the Super 8; A Bold Movie Theater Move; The Baby Bowl

Panel Questions

A Young Man On A Mission

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about people taking a memorable trip to Montana, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Geena Davis answers three questions about blue jeansGeena Davis does it all, from acting to archery to activism to writing. She's now the executive producer of CBS' Mission Unstoppable, but will she be stopped by our questions about bluejeans?

Panel Questions

C3P-Oh My!; A Luggage Lie; Proof You Can Love Too Much

Limericks

Bill reads three news-related limericks: The Safest and Worst Place to Sit; Chimps and Ink; Getting Swole With Cappuccino

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after AMC's new ticket policy, what will be the next movie theater innovation.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.